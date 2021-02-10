WMVY Radio hosts racial equity conversation series

Every Monday in February, MVY Radio, in collaboration with the M.V. Diversity Coalition, will present a series of thought-provoking forums titled Let’s Do Better: A Racial Equity Conversation Series. MVY Radio’s community outreach director Laurel Redington will moderate the free forum on Zoom at 5 pm on Mondays.

“We created the forum to have challenging but necessary conversations about racism, and as a way for people of good intent to learn how they can better relate to and respect one another,” Dr. Walter Collier, co-creator of the series and member of both the MVY Radio board of directors and of the M.V. Diversity Coalition, said in a press release. “Our goal is to inform, challenge and inspire.”

Along with Collier, author of “Why Racism Persists — An Uncomfortable Truth,” panelists include Michael McAuliffe, author and former federal civil rights prosecutor at the Department of Justice; Sandy Pimentel, co-founder of M.V. Diversity Coalition; Clennon L. King, renowned African American journalist, historian, and documentary filmmaker; Tiffany Adams, volunteer and program manager for Calling All Crows/Anti-Racist Training Leader; and Pete Ambrozaitis, senior client partner for Korn Ferry, specializing in diversity development strategies.

“MVY Radio’s role in this community is to uplift voices and provide a place for Vineyarders to have important conversations,” Redington said in the release. “We want to use our platform and our ability to reach a wide range of people to help facilitate discussions like these.”

On Monday, Feb. 15, the topic is The Realities of Racism: Generational Perspectives, and on Feb. 22, the series wraps up with Moving from Reflection to Action as the focus.

The Let’s Do Better forum is free, but viewers must sign up to receive the Zoom link at mvyradio.org/diversity.