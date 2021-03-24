The Ritz reopens

The Ritz and Dilly’s Taqueria on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs are open, and owner Larkin Stallings says he is ready for a great summer.

Last year, Dilly’s took over the kitchen at the Ritz, and will continue to serve up all sorts of Mexican fare through the bar.

The offerings and layout of the Ritz will remain similar to last year, with a to-go program and online ordering that streamlined service during the COVID closure. “If you came to the Ritz last year when we had Dilly’s running the kitchen for us, it’s pretty much the same as that,” Stallings said.

He said he is excited to eventually bring in the Island musicians that make the Ritz so special, but guidance and restrictions surrounding public events this summer are still tenuous. “We are all kind of waiting with bated breath for the powers that be to allow us to bring in entertainment again, which is really kind of what the heart and soul of the Ritz is,” Stallings said. “No predictions on that, it could be June, it could be July, it could be August, but we will be ready.”

According to Stallings, he is just happy to be back open, serving some familiar faces and getting things going for the impending busy season.

All the Ritz staff went to Florida to work during the winter, but Stallings said they are all back this season, along with some promising new hires.

Although the Ritz saw a drastic decrease in business last summer, Stallings said he sees promise in this upcoming season, and so far they are “off to a really good start.”

“Last season was way down from the season before. But we are in a particularly good position because we own the building; we can survive some pretty big downturns and still be OK,” he said.

Stallings has been hearing from some of his regulars around town about how excited they are that the Ritz is open again. “I think that most people on-Island were pretty isolated this winter, so just getting to see each other, even if it’s mask to mask, it’s still better than Zoom,” he said.