Real Estate Transactions: April 12 – 16, 2021

Aquinnah

April 15, Gary Ronald Maes and Gregory Dean Maes sold a lot on State Road to Douglas O. Dowling for $1,000.

April 16, Gardner Brown Jr. and Victoria F. Brown sold 7 East Pasture Way to Andrew Lilienthal and James Feiner for $600,000.

Chilmark

April 16, Richard H. Solomon, trustee of Solomon Nominee Trust, sold 5, 9, and 11 Cedar Lane to Barbara J. Couch and Richard W. Couch Jr. for $3,000,000.

Edgartown

April 13, Jane Brewer, Archer Harman III, and David Harman, trustees of the 1980 Harman Real Estate Trust, sold 189 Katama Road to James F. Reynolds, trustee of the 189 Katama Road Nominee Trust, for $11,200,000.

April 13, Edward S. Brewer Jr. and Jane Brewer, trustees of the Harman Small House Real Estate Trust, sold 191 Katama Road to James F. Reynolds, trustee of 191 Katama Road Nominee Trust, for $4,800,000.

April 13, MS Bare Realty LLC sold 5 Briggs Road to Kruppers LLC for $2,400,000.

April 14, Kin House sold 79 West Tisbury Road to Andrew Black and Jessica Black for $1,135,000.

April 14, Richard Wetzel and Pamela Statile sold 17 Narragansett Ave. to Jessica Medeiros Garrison for $1,727,000.

April 14, Steven V. Burton sold 83 Norton Orchard Road to Mary K. Hunter for $310,000.

April 15, Edwin N. Woods Jr., trustee of Edwin N. Woods Jr. Realty Trust, sold a portion of 35 Tower Hill Road to Athearn Family Land LLC for $400,000.

April 15, Thomas M. McGrath and Eileen Rogantino, trustees of the 68 Winter Street Realty Trust, sold 68 Winter St. to Mary Kathleen Clabby and James W. Clabby III for $600,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 14, Paul F. Getty and Donna B. Getty sold 1 Pequot Ave. to 10 Pequot LLC for $1,400,000.

April 16, Helen F. Long and Keith C. Long sold 319 Barnes Road to E. Victor Pierni and Veronica Joyce Pierni for $1,675,000.

April 16, Peter R. Mallen and Harry J. Judd Jr. sold 1 Bird St. to Crystal Christmas Thompson and William A. Thompson for $1,090,000.

West Tisbury

April 14, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA sold 57 Rustling Oaks Road to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $230,000.

April 15, Michael A. Smith, Personal Representative of the Estate of Judith A. Smith, sold 52 Longview Road to John G. Carroll and Wendy F. Carroll for $465,000.

April 15, James L. Quarles III and Sharon Taft Quarles sold 54 Sumner Circle to Margaret Lee, trustee of the Kin Ping Realty Trust, for $600,000.

April 16, CBR Holdings LLC sold 83 Skiffs Lane to Big Foot LLC for $1,605,100.

April 16, Karen Kathy Joba, trustee of the Joba Family Realty Trust, sold 54 Mayhew Norton Road to Paul F. Getty and Donna B. Getty for $1,150,000.