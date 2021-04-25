Jennifer L. Kuehne

Jennifer L. (Colligan) Kuehne, 46, of Marstons Mills, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Cape Cod Hospital after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Jen was born on April 11, 1975, in Oak Bluffs. The daughter of Tom Colligan and Paula Strople, Jen graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, class of 1993. In 2011, Jen obtained her associate’s degree in arts from Cape Cod Community College as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Most recently, Jen enjoyed working at Macomber’s Sanitary Refuse.

Jen was a talented artist with an entrepreneurial spirit. She shared her passion for art, offering art classes to friends and family in addition to developing Coloring Walls, for preschoolers through adults to enjoy. In addition, Jen truly enjoyed the history of Cape Cod and the Islands. Her artistic talent led her to create beautiful paintings and murals throughout the Cape Cod community, in many businesses, homes, and the Marstons Mills Elementary School. Among her many accomplishments, Jen was most proud of her children, Alyssa and Oliver. Jen will always be remembered for her kind heart, and always putting others before herself.

In addition to her parents and stepmom, she was predeceased by her brother Tom. Jen is survived by her two children, Alyssa and Oliver.

A memorial service is being planned on Martha’s Vineyard during the summer months.