Owen Little Way Beach closed

Owen Little Way Beach, the Tisbury-owned beach located next to the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, is closed due to a test that showed high levels of enterococci — an indicator of water contaminated with fecal matter, according to an announcement on the town’s website. It comes as the Island and all of Massachusetts are in the midst of a heat wave.

“Water at bathing beaches throughout town is sampled weekly to ensure that the water remains safe for swimming. The samples are tested for the indicator organism enterococci. Enterococci are indicators of the presence of fecal material in water and, although they are typically not considered harmful to humans, their presence in the environment may indicate that other disease-causing agents such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoa may also be present,” the release states.

According to the announcement, “On Monday, August 9th, during the heavy rains, a sample collected at the beach at Owen Little Way tested high at 2,000 colonies per 100 ml. The beach was posted as closed when we received that test result and follow up samples were collected. The sample collected on Tuesday, August 10th tested at <10 colonies per 100 ml and the posting was removed. To be on the safe side two additional samples were collected and they came back at 41 and 20 colonies per 100 ml. Although the past three samples collected have been under the 140 colonies per 100 ml threshold considered safe for swimming the geomean average of the most recent 5 samples currently exceed the allowable limit of 35 colonies per 100 ml and the beach must be posted. Additional samples have been collected and the posting will be removed as soon as the geomean is under 35.”

The beach remained posted as closed on Friday morning.

“We understand that beach closures are inconvenient and may disrupt your plans but the health and safety of our residents and visitors is our highest priority,” the announcement states. “Rest assured the beach posting will be removed as soon as the geomean meets the standards.”