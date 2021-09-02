Remnants of Ida spin through

The powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida had Islanders on edge for upwards of two hours Thursday morning as smartphones blared with tornado warnings after midnight. The tornado warning was extended once until 2 am, but was actually lifted at about 1:45 am by the National Weather Service.

Lightning, thunder, and driving rain continued for much of the night into the morning.

The Steamship Authority has canceled some morning ferries:.

MV GOVERNOR 5:30 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV GOVERNOR 6:30 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The following ferries are being diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.

MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 6:30 am