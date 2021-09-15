Filet mignon with a side order of biplanes

1 of 3

I love a good breakfast place; there’s no better way to start the day. And recently I was meeting someone out at the Katama Airfield when I stumbled upon my new favorite breakfast place: Katama Kitchen. Not only is the food top-notch, it’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it offers what is perhaps the most unusual dining experience on the Island.

You’re literally sitting right next to the runway. Not that you’d like to be sitting right next to a Cape Air or a Delta flight taking off, but the Katama Airfield is a little gem of an airport with grass runways that caters to small aircraft. Most notably, it has biplanes operated by Classic Aviators that take people up for sightseeing rides.

You can eat in the main dining room at Katama Kitchen, a large, airy and aeronautically themed room that looks out onto the airfield, or you can sit out on the patio if weather permits. When I had breakfast there, it was a gorgeous late summer morning, and I sat up at the rail of the patio with the sun shining down on my back. There seemed to be about 20 or 30 people there at the time, with an abundance of kids, to watch the planes take off and land. “Here comes one,” a chorus of kids would say as Mike Creato, co-owner of Classic Aviators, taxied a biplane by the patio so everyone could get a good look.

The breakfast menu seemed to cover all the basics as well as a few twists, like Banana Fosters Pancakes or the Sardou, made with artichoke, creamed spinach, tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise.

I decided to go with the Basic Breakfast: eggs, sourdough toast, home fries, and Canadian bacon. The eggs were done perfectly, over easy, the way I like them, and the service was timely and friendly.

I spoke with the hostess, Jessica Shai. The Shai family operates the restaurant, which is leased from the town of Edgartown. She said that this is the family’s first year operating the Katama Kitchen; the restaurant previously operated under the name Right Fork Diner. The Shai family is not new to the restaurant business, they also own two taco restaurants on-Island: Backyard Taco and Dos Mas.

While I didn’t stay for lunch, I took a peek at the menu, and it looked like it would deserve a return trip. There was a good selection of sandwiches, including a lobster roll, a Muffuletta, a Cubana, a Reuben, a cheese steak, and a Cali, which consisted of greens, avocado, sprouts, and pesto in a wrap. It’s also worth noting that the restaurant has a full liquor license.

When I got back to the office, I mentioned to George Brennan, our news editor, what a great discovery I had just made, and at about 8 o’clock that evening, he texted me a picture from the deck of the Katama Kitchen, with a note that said, “Guess where I just went?”

George and his wife Corinne had been out for a ride, and decided to check out the Katama Kitchen for themselves. George had the Bolognese over Pappardelle Pasta, and said it was delicious. His wife Corinne had beet salad, which she said she thoroughly enjoyed.

George’s only disappointment was that he fancies himself to be quite the cornhole player, and cornhole is one of the games the restaurant offers out beyond the deck, but because the restaurant closes at sunset, he wasn’t able to play. But other than that, he texted me back to say, “It was the perfect night, actually.”

The Katama Kitchen is open daily from 8 am until sunset. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evening, they serve dinner starting at 5 pm, and take their last reservation at 7 pm.

Katama Kitchen is open until Columbus Day, so there’s still time to check it out if you haven’t already. And then they open again on Memorial Day next year. You can see the menu offerings at katamakitchen.com.