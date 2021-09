The town of Tisbury is seeking members for its town committees. There are vacancies to be filled on the new climate committee, Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, Cape & Vineyard Electric Cooperative, Cape Light, and the sewer advisory board. Those interested in these positions should send in letters of interest including address, experience, and knowledge by Sept. 30 to Human Resources by mail at 51 Spring St., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or by email at pbennett@tisburyma.gov.