Dale Rogers, lifelong resident of Oak Bluffs, died in the early hours of Oct. 14, 2021, at Cape Cod Hospital, from a massive heart attack.

Dale was the youngest child of Phyllis and John Rogers of Oak Bluffs, born at the old Cottage Hospital in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 9, 1959, and according to his siblings, was born with a smile on his face. He continued smiling throughout his life, which his family and friends still marvel about even today.

He spent most of his life in the family home, on what was then named Franklin Street and is now Garvin Street, surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Dale was a standout basketball and tennis player, and honed his skills on the courts of Niantic Park in Oak Bluffs, which was the source of sports for many Oak Bluffs boys. There they formed tight friendships that have lasted throughout their lives, with many of them and their fans still wearing their purple Niantic Park T shirts.

The joy of Dale’s life were his two daughters, Talia and Olivia Rogers, and Talia’s four children. He spent many happy hours with them, watching their sporting events, at the beach, joining them at cookouts, celebrating birthdays, taking long walks through the State Forest and Land Bank properties, and enjoying family get-togethers. He was a proud member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah).

Dale is survived by his two daughters, Talia and her children, Isaiah Geddis and Eagan, Noah, and Ayianna Gibson, and his daughter Olivia Rogers; by his sister, Stephanie White, her husband Bill, and their daughter Sudaara; by his brother, John Rogers Jr., and Gloria Taylor; his nephew, Evan Rogers, his wife Babette, and their two sons, Kelley and Tristan. He is also survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Mary Alley, Talia’s mother; Olivia’s mother, Debbie Reese; and numerous relatives and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, and his sisters Corinne and Yvette Rogers.

Please remember Dale by sharing his kindness and his smile with those you meet, whether they are friends or strangers.

The family is planning for a celebration of Dale’s life next summer, where everyone can safely gather together outside, remembering him with stories, laughter, music, and sharing good food.

Thanks to the almost 300 people who have shown their love for Dale and his family by feeding them with food, many messages of love, and with kindness.