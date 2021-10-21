Boys cross-country wins Twilight Invitational varsity 5K

1 of 22

The MVRHS harriers raced brightly Friday night under the lights in the Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds.

The Vineyarder boys outpaced runners from 40 other schools to win the 5K varsity race, Alexa Schroeder led from gun to finish, beating 86 runners to win the girls sophomore race, and seven Vineyarders — Schroeder plus Jonathan Norton, Calvin Brooks, Otis Forrester, Henry D’Andrea, Jack Crawford, and Wren Christy — all set personal bests.

“Terrific race,” Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder said. “They reconfigured the race because of construction. It didn’t lend itself to holding that many people. It was a very tight course, so our varsity had to battle through some crowds to get their placements. Lots of turns, still a great race, so much fun. We had a blast. The lights make it special.”

Zach Utz was fastest among Vineyard harriers in the varsity race, placing fourth out of 309 runners in 16:19.3. Jonathan Norton was 13th (16:40.5), followed by Borja Tolay (18th, 16:47.4); Daniel da Silva (48th, 17:32.1); Sam Fetters (66th, 17:55.0); Duncan Brown (137th, 18:55.6) and Linus Munn (182nd, 19:30.3).

MV took fifth overall in the boys JV 5K, with Calvin Brooks (16th of 216, 18:55.2); Otis Forrester (19th, 19:05.3), and Henry D’Andrea (23rd, 19:21.8) spearheading the Vineyard effort. Broden Vincent was 42nd (20:11.9), and Jack Crawford placed 74th (20:57.1).

Caleb Guerrero was the lone Vineyarder in the boys sophomore race, and placed 113th, with a time of 24:09.0.

Wren Christy ran 16th among 244 runners (19:04.6) in the girls varsity 5K, and Sara Creato finished 73rd of 179 (24:47.1) in the girls JV race.

Tuesday afternoon, the Vineyarders competed in their final dual meet of the season, running against host Nauset in North Eastham. The boys won 18-38 on the 3.06-mile course to finish 5-0 in the Cape and Islands Atlantic Division.

MV took the first four spots, with just 19 seconds separating Zach Utz (16:36), Borja Tolay (16:49), Jonathan Norton (16:54), and Daniel da Silva (16:55). Duncan Brown (18:20) was eighth, and Calvin Brooks (19:15) placed 10th.

Among the girls, four Vineyarders ran, finishing 1-3-5-8, but Nauset had strength in numbers and won on points. Wren Christy led the way, clocking in at 19:30, followed by Alexa Schroeder (20:43), Eloise Christy, in her first race of the season (23:00), and Sara Creato (25:21).

The Vineyarders compete next in the Cape and Islands Championship at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Oct. 30.