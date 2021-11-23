Nonprofit Wish List

1 of 2

Sail Martha’s Vineyard, john@sailmv.org

New floats for summer program (two), approximately $12,000.

MVY Radio, karen@mvyradio.org

Help us with fundraising to support our general operating budget. Our wish is $5,000 in support.

Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, harborhomesmv@gmail.com

Holiday gift bags for homeless individuals: gloves, hats, Stop & Shop cards, socks — $40 per bag.

Island Housing Trust, christopheranderson@ihtmv.org

The donation of a vehicle in good working order to use on-Island for business purposes — hybrids and EVs especially welcome.

Island Theatre Workshop, jennifer@mamasignite.com

Operating expenses for first quarter, 2022 — $5,000.

Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, cwozniak@gmail.com

Help to cover mortgage or rent payments; emergency clothing; utility bill; floor fan or heater; bed sheets and blankets; small TV and portable DVD or radio; portable kitchen items; food cards for groceries; caregiver coverage for respite — $5,000.

Minnesingers Parent Group, amycohncrawford@mac.com

Every other year, the Minnesingers plan and raise money for a trip to Europe to perform during the April school break. The Minnesinger Parent Group (think booster club for the arts) typically spends at least 18 months raising money in small increments to ensure that every Minnesinger can make the trip, regardless of cost; we have never left anyone behind. This past year, however, the pandemic made fundraising extremely challenging, and we still need to raise just over $18,000 to cover our goal of 50 percent of the trip cost for each student.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, jrmell@capebigs.org

The need for male mentors on-Island has never been greater. A few hours twice a month is all it takes to make a lasting impact in a child’s life, and your own. Please consider giving the gift of your time this holiday season.

Vineyard Montessori School, headofschool@bjneyardmontessori.com

Double-shredded mulch, $3,600, and four volunteers to spread the mulch in the playground; volunteer excavator to install a drywell at the toddler building.

YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, tdinkel@ymcamv.org

Outdoor play equipment for children ages 5 through 10.

Vineyard House, vineyardhouse@vineyard.net

Swing set, funding for drug tests, and other materials.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, klabonte@partners.org

Vital signs machine — $3,500.

Island Grown Initiative, melissa@igimv.org

Five new wheelbarrows with flat-free tires, and some tubs, for school gardens. Island Food Pantry requests donations of baby food, Pampers, infant formula, healthy toddler snacks and foods, along with household products: bleach, washing powder, dish detergent. IGI food processing program is in need of a 7,500- to 10,000-watt portable generator (propane preferred).

The Yard, aligeroche@dancetheyard.org

Gently used or new mattresses in twin, queen, and full size, with or without accompanying bed frames; pillows, bed sheets, and matching pillowcases; umbrellas for rainy days; camping lanterns for dark nights; cobwebbers for creepy-crawlers; a vacuum to clean up sand trucked in from the beach; and a foam roller to relax sore muscles. Tax-deductible donations to help us purchase these housing supplies are also welcome.

Featherstone Center for the Arts, ann@featherstoneart.org

Featherstone is seeking financial assistance for more tent rentals to increase summer art camp capacity.

FUEL Shenandoah Sailing School Program, david@fuelprogram.org

Funds for Shenandoah 2022 Sailing School discounts.

Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, sara@mvbgclub.org

Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club is wishing for contributions toward a transportation van for our members — $5,000.

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center, liz@mistymeadowsmv.org

Schooling helmets: Need 10 at a cost of $50 each; mounting block: $500; sensory trail Items for equine-assisted learning: $250; Haynets and smart pack pillows: $50 each — need 10; rope halters: $85 each — need 10; wellness plan for each of our 10 horses: $1,000 per year, including worming, shots, bloodwork, teeth cleaning, etc.

African Artists’ Community Development Project, marshawinsryg@me.com

Dependable person to take over the education; help selling crafts in Vineyard Haven this holiday season.

Island Elderly Housing, pvaillancourt@iehmv.org

Generator for Woodside Village — $10,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, orcuttgreg@gmail.com

One iPad — $650.

Great Pond Foundation, david@greatpondfoundation.org

Weather station for field data collection, approximately $500; lab computer, approximately $700.

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, felixneck@massaudubon.org

$10 to $5,000 donations for camp and preschool scholarships.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, ed@mvagsoc.org

Volunteers, a new high-speed color printer, and a new tractor.

Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, brian@tmvff.org

$4,000 to add another camera, lens, and tripod to our student kit, to allow as many hands-on experiences as possible in Island schools.

Aquinnah Cultural Center, 1durwood@gmail.com

MacBook Air laptop, $1,900, or portable PA system, $879.

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, mgpeirce@gmail.com

$1,000 for single-serve, disposable packaging for to-go and delivery suppers, or funding for purchase of packaging. Entrée-size, quart, pint, and half-pint containers, or funding to purchase these (eco-friendly products preferred).

Vineyard Haven Public Library Building Fund, amyryan@clamsnet.org

Donations of any amount are requested toward a capital campaign to fund an addition to the Vineyard Haven library, in order to build an accessible, multipurpose meeting room with seating for up to 100 people, with up-to-date technology, appropriate lighting and acoustics, and optimal ventilation. The meeting room will be used for classes, lectures, films, entertainers, literary, and other cultural programs for all ages that will be open to the public and free of charge.

Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club, marthasvineyardfsc@gmail.com

$2,000 for a new sound system, $1,500 to cover the expenses to bring a guest skater to the Island, and any monetary amount toward teaching and training tools for on- and off-ice.

Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, ldawley@animalshelterofmv.org

Calming shag fur doughnut cuddler beds for geriatric animals — $30 to $50; volunteers for socializing with animals; professionals who can perform carpentry, gardening, etc.