Airport Commission pursues passenger facility charge fees

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission unanimously approved $18,250, which will be reimbursable over time, to cover the passenger facility charge (PFC) program that is run by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to airport director Geoff Freeman, the program collects fees from passengers for flights connected to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport. This program is only done at commercial airports run by public agencies, according to the FAA website.

Freeman said at the moment the collection of PFCs by the airlines have halted because the airport exceeded its amount of collections to cover costs. “This was an unexpectedly good thing in some ways because passenger numbers were up and we were able to collect those fees,” Freeman said.

Freeman said he is currently working with the FAA division that handles PFCs to submit a new application that also reflects the new projects planned for the near future and past projects so that the airport can recoup their share of the project’s costs. Additionally, different aid programs, such as the American Rescue Plan Act, helped to fund 100% of the airport’s improvement programs, so these cannot be funded through PFCs. That slowed down the application process somewhat. If the application is approved, the airport will work with its staff, FAA, and its consultant McFarland Johnson to compile data. The data will be given to airlines that operate out of the airport and the new PFC program should be in operation by the summer of 2022.

“It’s sort of irritating with the FAA. There are measures they can go around to let you still collect, but the northeast region is pretty strict,” commissioner Geoffrey Wheeler said.

Airport commission treasurer Richard Knabel said there are only a few passengers during the winter months, so the airport is not really losing money from the inability to collect PFCs.

Freeman said he also discussed with the FAA whether the PFC money can be used “in some way, shape, or form” toward the wastewater treatment plant project. However, this is an application that would need to be sent after the initial PFC application because it would require even further review.

In other business, Wheeler said Eastern Wind Power’s wind turbine at the airport’s apron, which has hardly been seen turned on, will be removed by June 30. Eastern Wind Power’s lease expires this month but was allowed a six-month extension to truck out the equipment because the company leadership faced illness. A powerline that was operated by Eastern Wind Power for the airport business park will also be removed by then.

Wheeler also informed the commission of the intent to enforce lease agreements for tenants at the business park. Wheeler said several tenants refused to provide a copy of their insurance to airport property manager Kevin Brennan. Wheeler said the tenants will be given notices about the enforcement. If they continue to refuse to comply, they may risk eviction.

Airport commission chair Bob Rosenbaum said the Dukes County steering committee voted 6-1 to deny the airport funds believing the airport already has enough money for its operations.

“This is not for the airport. This is not money we are getting for the airport…but rather money to reduce the amount that we have to borrow, which will directly benefit the business park tenants,” Rosenbaum said. There was some headway, though. Rosenbaum said the Dukes County commissioners agreed to revisit the funding issue at a future meeting.

Freeman said staff members of the offices of U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Massachusetts, and State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, agreed to help seek grant opportunities through the federal government. The staffers have given the airport’s basic information to the Congressional Research Committee in Washington, DC, to see what other grant options were available. This is in the effort to fund the renovations for the airport’s wastewater facilities.

Freeman said Clear Skies, a firm that works with airports for green energy alternatives, will be coming next month to Martha’s Vineyard for a site survey.

The airport recently entered into a partnership with the BEST (Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking) alliance, a nonprofit focused on fighting human trafficking, according to Freeman. This is an extension of the airport’s work as a partner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign, a national public awareness campaign to educate people about human trafficking. Freeman said he brought this issue up because the upcoming month of January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and is a subject the public is taking very seriously. Additionally, Freeman said human trafficking and online enticement by predators have increased since the COVID pandemic began. He said because Martha’s Vineyard is a “transportation hub” with a maritime industry and other transportation venues, it is important to be aware of what to look out for, especially at the airport. Freeman said the airport provides information about human trafficking and what the public should be aware of on its website and at its terminals.