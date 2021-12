It sure is soup season, which means it’s time to try out all sorts of fun recipes that are both wholesome and delicious. Chef Chris Look continues his Zoom cooking series on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 6:30 pm, with a special Italian wedding soup lesson (no Italian granny required). For Zoom access, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org — each registrant will receive the recipe. Provided by the Edgartown library.