Sheriff Ogden announces re-election campaign

Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden announced in a press release Monday he will be running for re-election. Ogden, a Democrat, has served as the Dukes County sheriff for the past five years after being elected in 2016, according to the press release.

“My dear friends and neighbors, it has been my distinct honor to serve as your sheriff,” Ogden said in the press release. “Five years ago we began a journey together; you placed your trust in me to deliver progress. We have made great strides, moving the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st Century — and there is still more to do. That is why I am seeking a second term as your sheriff, and ask for your continued support as your candidate for re-election in 2022.”

The election date is Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to Debra O’Malley, press secretary for Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts William Galvin, the nomination papers are not available yet. However, nomination papers will be available in mid-February. Candidates can then either pick them up at a nearby office or request for the papers to be mailed to them. O’Malley said Martha’s Vineyard candidates usually prefer having the papers mailed to them. For a Dukes County position, O’Malley said 25 signatures are needed. These signatures are then handed over to the county to be certified and then sent by the candidate to the secretary of state’s office, whether that be in person or by mail.

Ogden points to his efforts to upgrade the regional communications system as one of his accomplishments as sheriff in the press release.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as sheriff of Dukes County, and I am excited to kick off my campaign for reelection,” Ogden told the Times. “We have made great progress, and I am committed to continuing to move DCSO [Dukes County Sheriff’s Office] into the future.”

Ogden has set up a campaign website at https://bobogdenforsheriff.com/.