Shelter and food available on frigid day

With temperatures in the teens on Tuesday, there are opportunities available for folks who don’t have a place to keep warm or are experiencing food insecurity.

Today, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the day warming shelter at Grace Church will be open at 34 Woodland Ave. in Vineyard Haven. They will be serving lunch during that time, and the shelter will be open at Grace Church on Thursday and Saturday, as well.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the warming shelter will be open at the Good Shepherd Parish Hall at 55 Church St., in Oak Bluffs during the same time frame.

The overnight shelter is open tonight at the Old Whaling Church at 89 Main St. in Edgartown, from 6 pm to 8 am. No admission after 7 pm. Dinner and breakfast will be provided to residents. The overnight shelter is also available Wednesday through Saturday at St. Andrew’s Parish House, 51 Winter St., in Edgartown, and on Sundays and Mondays at the Federated Church Parish Hall at 45 S. Summer St. in Edgartown.

Call Maura Morrison of Harbor Homes at 774-563-3687 for more information on either the overnight or daytime warming shelters, or visit harborhomesmv.com.