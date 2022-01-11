Yoga, quilting, and writing at the library

The West Tisbury library has some diverse offerings coming up, and remember that the library is closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly teaches an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. At 7 pm, Mike Ivankovich, a.k.a. “Mike the Appraiser,” will give his next online program about 50 De-Cluttering and De-Personalizing Tips.

On Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 am, Judy Kranz leads an online Pilates Class. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky leads a Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am.

The library hosts drop-in family crafts in the children’s room on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. At 5 pm, Heather Capece will lead an online watercolor class for teens and adults.

The library offers Senior Tech Help by appointment on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Contact 508-693-3366, or email rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. At 4:30 pm, Heather Skybrook will teach an online Screenwriting Workshop. At 6 pm, the M.V. Quilt Guild will meet on Zoom. This group is always open to new members. If you’re interested in joining, email Katherine Long at longkat@comcast.net for Zoom info.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up for these events, or to get Zoom information.