To the Editor:

I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to Susan Sanford and Vineyard Complementary Medicine for offering a five-point ear acupuncture clinic to teachers, for free! This is a trying time for al,l and your gesture speaks volumes to your recognition and appreciation of the work we do, especially now. Many thanks.

Alicia Knight

Chilmark

Knight is a teacher at Edgartown School. –Ed.