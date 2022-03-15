What about the beaches? 

To the Editor:

Once again, I take issue with one of your editorials. Once again you go on moronically like you don’t read the Letter to the Editor page of your own paper. Once again you go on about “community,” “civics,” and “being a neighbor,” without acknowledging the exclusive beach policies of Chilmark and West Tisbury, which are the antithesis of those three things. Once again, you malign Oak Bluffs. I imagine you felt oh so cheeky with your lame Dr. Seuss reference in regard to streetscape in Oak Bluffs. A more accurate and cheeky Dr. Seuss analogy to the Island is that Chilmark and West Tisbury are the Star Belly Sneetches, and if you don’t have a star, you can’t even walk to the beach. Once again you fail to truly understand what streetscape is about. As far as the streetscape, it’s not a parking redesign, as you keep saying, it’s a pedestrian experience enhancement.

Your editorials are all talk, no action. Once again, you go on about how we need “new ideas.” You mention the school funding formula, but never say what you think the solution is. You bring up the school turf, and again never say what you think the answer is. Here is a “new idea” that you ignore: expanding public access to the beach. Imagine both towns open their town beaches to everyone. This would add to new Land Bank beaches that open this summer, making the Island more in line with your words. Anyone can be a cynic; it takes leadership to say what you are for.

Since you only see the negative in Oak Bluffs, here is an editorial I would write about Oak Bluffs. After decades of being looked down on, Oak Bluffs is on the way up. The new private investment in the town is inspiring. The remodel of the Lampost and MV Salads and new proposed construction at Phillip’s Hardware, the Red Cat, and new fruit and vegetable store, all of which were reviewed by local boards made up of dedicated public servants who truly love the town. New owners for Offshore Ale, Isabelle’s Beach House, and the Hotel Ginger. Renters of buildings like Dos Mas and the Sweet Life Cafe becoming owners. New restaurants like Dilly’s, MV Salads, Winston’s Kitchen, Dos Mas, Mo’s, the Pawnee House, Flavors, the Cardboard Box, the Oyster Bar 02557, Noman’s, and Tigerhawk. These new restaurants are welcome additions to venerable restaurants like Nancy’s, Giordano’s, Linda Jean’s, and the Ritz.

On the public front, a beautiful new town hall next to a vibrant and engaging public library. Both, a short walk on a new sidewalk on Dukes County Ave. to a new trail system around Sunset Lake, a town park. A visionary management plan for said park that got sparked by dedicated caring citizens. A streetscape committee formed of elected officials and citizen groups for a well-needed redevelopment of the downtown is on the way, to make it safer for the general public. New signs for wayfinding in town. The Circuit Ave. project should be ready for the upcoming summer season, with more to come by the Island Queen, Kennebeck Ave., and Healy Square in the fall. This is built upon past successful development like the Fishing Pier, and the boardwalk on the seawall, and the North Bluff Beach. An amazing redevelopment of Niantic Park that was again sparked and moved forward by dedicated citizens and an energized park department.

Can’t wait for the fireworks.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs