State hearing on Mayflower Wind cables 

The Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board will hold a hearing Thursday at 7 pm on a proposal by Mayflower Wind to lay an offshore wind export cable along a route that would pass through Nantucket, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury waters before making landfall in Falmouth. Mayflower Wind is a 50-50 offshore wind partnership between Ocean Winds, a European joint venture, and the petroleum giant Shell. Mayflower Wind has a federal lease area in the Atlantic in roughly the same vicinity as Vineyard Wind’s lease areas.

The 27½-mile cable is anticipated to transmit between “200 and 345 kilovolts” of electricity, according to a hearing notice.

Landfall is expected to be on Worcester Court in Falmouth. An alternative landfall site has been proposed at Central Park in Falmouth. An electrical substation is anticipated at Lawrence Lynch Corp. in Falmouth.

Come what may with the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board, the cable project still requires conservation commission review, according to Edgartown conservation agent Jane Varkonda.

The public can comment at the hearing via following link: us06web.zoom.us/j/83351866878

Audio-only participation can be reached by dialing 646-558-8658 and then entering the webinar ID: 833 5186 6878.

More information can be found on the notice itself, which is posted on the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board website at bit.ly/MayWindcable.