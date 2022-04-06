Vineyard receives two tourism grants

The Edgartown Board of Trade is receiving a $45,000 grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s (MOTT) Travel and Tourism Recovery (TTR) grant program.

According to a press release, grants were awarded by a collaboration among the Baker-Polito administration, the executive office of housing, and MOTT. The grants are to be utilized toward increased revenue through consumer spending, specifically highlighting local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic over the past two years.

There were 80 tourism organizations, chambers of commerce, and municipalities that will receive a total of $4 million.

The Edgartown Board of Trade will use the funds for the “design and production of a cohesive set of wayfinding touchstones through physical deliverables and digital content to empower visitors to “feel (shop, dine, stay) like a local.”

The project “will focus on providing a more authentic visitor experience that highlights Edgartown’s rich cultural and historical sites, pristine harbor and working waterfront, vast network of trails, and [beachfronts].” Governor Charlie Baker said of the TTR program, which commits to supporting local business owners and “advancing community recovery efforts,” “Our administration recognizes the challenges this industry has faced during the pandemic, and these grants will support the commonwealth’s recovery by allowing grant recipients to market their local strengths.”

The list of the recipients also include the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, which has been awarded $35,000 for the promotion of “three multi-day film festivals” to take place over the Island’s “spring shoulder season.” The goal of the project will be to engage a wider variety of participants by highlighting Island communities who have been historically inadequately represented.