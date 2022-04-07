Island Autism 5K planned for July 

The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved a 5K race proposed by Island Autism executive director and co-founder Kate DeVane.

“We’re hoping to do a 5K in West Tisbury. We’ve done 5Ks in Katama, but we thought that since West Tisbury is now our home, now that we have a home, that we should do it here,” DeVane said.

The race, which was altered a bit based on suggestions from West Tisbury police, is planned to start at West Tisbury School, go down Old County Road, “pop into the state forest,” loop around back to Old County Road and end at the school. DeVane said the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) track team has offered to help run the race. This is not a finalized route, and Island Autism will make the route as close to what the police and high school runners recommend.

DeVane also hoped for the race to be in the middle of July or on a September weekend. She suggested July 16.

West Tisbury select board chair Skipper Manter recommended a more flexible start date during the summer as just “a Saturday in July” to give DeVane time to work out the details.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a few appointments. Bernadette Lyons was appointed to the Howes House feasibility study committee while West Tisbury select board member Cynthia Mitchell and West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand joined the MVRHS funding formula committee, the panel that will work out with the five other Island towns how to pay for a new high school.

The board unanimously voted for Manter to sign the Coronavirus Relief Fund closeout documents. West Tisbury town accountant Bruce Stone said the town was given $187,000 in relief funds and spent $175,000. The remaining funds will be returned to the federal government.

The board plans to bring back the town picnic “after a two-year hiatus” because of COVID-19. Manter suggested asking the town’s park and recreation department to take charge of pulling the event together.