Shirley H. Cartier

Shirley Helena Cartier, 89, of Waltham and Martha’s Vineyard, died peacefully April 14, 2022, at a Bangor, Maine, hospital. She was born July 11, 1932, in Melrose, Mass., the daughter of George and Helena Ettinger.

Shirley married Ferdinand “Pete” Cartier on October 1, 1949. She had three sons and fostered 14 babies through the Home of Little Wanderers program. She returned to school and received her LPN license in 1973. She worked at Waltham Hospital for many years, much of that time in the maternity ward which she loved. She then went on to work in elder care and retired after 39 years. She loved and lived on Martha’s Vineyard for 20 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Ferdinand “Pete” Cartier and her eldest son, Wayne Steven Cartier. Surviving are her sons Glenn Cartier and his wife, Mary, of Lunenburg, Mass.; David Cartier of Edgartown, and two daughters-in-law: Laurie Cartier of Bangor, Me. and Francie Cartier of Orrington, Me. She had six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

There will be a private service on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mt. Feake Cemetery where she will be put to rest next to her husband Pete. Those who wish to remember Shirley in a special way may make gifts in her memory to their local animal shelter.