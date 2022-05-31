Academic honors

University of New Hampshire 2022 graduates

Kiana Casey of Edgartown

Della Burke of Oak Bluffs

Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven

Curry College 2022 graduates

Samantha Robinson of Vineyard Haven



Lasell University 2022 graduates

Angela Hayes of Vineyard Haven

Eastern Connecticut State University honors

Caroline Moffet inducted into School of Women’s and Gender Studies honor society



University of Vermont, Spring 2022 Dean’s list

Greta Gannon of Vineyard Haven

Olivia Pouliot of Edgartown



Merrimack College 2022 graduates

Alison Daigle, of Edgartown, Masters of Education