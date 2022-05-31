Academic honors

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

University of New Hampshire 2022 graduates
Kiana Casey of Edgartown
Della Burke of Oak Bluffs
Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven

Curry College 2022 graduates
Samantha Robinson of Vineyard Haven

Lasell University 2022 graduates
Angela Hayes of Vineyard Haven

Eastern Connecticut State University honors
Caroline Moffet inducted into School of Women’s and Gender Studies honor society

University of Vermont, Spring 2022 Dean’s list
Greta Gannon of Vineyard Haven
Olivia Pouliot of Edgartown

Merrimack College 2022 graduates
Alison Daigle, of Edgartown, Masters of Education

