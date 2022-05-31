Academic honors

University of New Hampshire 2022 graduates
Kiana Casey of Edgartown
Della Burke of Oak Bluffs
Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven
Curry College 2022 graduates
Samantha Robinson of Vineyard Haven
Lasell University 2022 graduates
Angela Hayes of Vineyard Haven
Eastern Connecticut State University honors
Caroline Moffet inducted into School of Women’s and Gender Studies honor society
University of Vermont, Spring 2022 Dean’s list
Greta Gannon of Vineyard Haven
Olivia Pouliot of Edgartown
Merrimack College 2022 graduates
Alison Daigle, of Edgartown, Masters of Education