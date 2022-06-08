Commonwealth Corps comes to Martha’s Vineyard

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club announced in a press release it has been selected as one of 16 Commonwealth Corps host site partners for the 2022–23 program year. The Commonwealth Corps, administered by the Massachusetts Service Alliance, is a “state-funded service internship program that engages Massachusetts residents of all ages, backgrounds, and identities in service to strengthen communities, address critical community needs, and increase volunteerism.” Corps members build a “grassroots movement” of volunteers through various means, such as recruitment, over a 10-month period.

Two corps members will be hosted by the Boys & Girls Club as STEAM fellows, who will implement STEAM programming for middle school and high school youth and provide educational support to club members. Through their activities, the STEAM fellows “will create and build a more diverse and reliable volunteer base, evaluate the program’s effectiveness, and identify areas of improvement.” The fellows will also use 10 volunteers who will provide direct instruction and serve as community mentors for the youth development program.

“The Boys & Girls Club is poised to expand services and further develop programming for its middle school members to include STEAM and career exploration activities as well as to enhance our volunteer base,” club managing director Barbara-jean Chauvin said in an email.

Although there was a priority application date of May 20, applications are still being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply, send a résumé and cover letter to club executive director Dhakir Warren at dhakir@mvbgclub.org with the subject line “Commonwealth Corps.” Any questions about the program should be directed toward Warren as well.