Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands (BBBS) will again host Blooming Bids for Kids at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. The one-of-a-kind evening on Friday, June 24, from 5 to 7 pm, is put on with help from the Island’s landscaping, gardening, and artistic communities who present creative planters, floral arrangements, landscape offers and more, with a live and silent auction to benefit the kids that BBBS serves on Island.

This year, according to a press release from BBBS, in celebration of the 10th year, a portion of the event’s speaking program will recognize former board member and Big Sister, Gayle Mone, and her 22 years of friendship with her Little Sister, Lizzie Paulson.

“Though formally matched in the program for 10 years, Gayle and Lizzie’s friendship continues to this day,” Stanley Startzell, chair of the BBBS MV Advisory Board, says in the release. “Their friendship, which has extended well beyond the years in the program, is what we hope all our matches achieve and is truly the definition of long-term success. We are honored to shine a light onto their friendship and show our supporters firsthand what they help us achieve for the youth of Martha’s Vineyard.”

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by V. Jaime Hamlin Catering and Design, along with more than 40 garden-themed silent auction items donated “from the finest green thumbs, artists, and local businesses on Island.” In addition, a small live auction will include several high-end items such as a one-day/two-night stay at the luxurious Island resort, White Elephant on Nantucket.

Blooming Bids for Kids is limited to 150 guests, and BBBS expects the event to sell out. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged and may be purchased online at emassbigs.org/events/blooming-bids/ or by calling Tori Costa at 978-828-9707.