What to do on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is around the corner and there are many ways to celebrate around the Island.

The Murdick’s Run the Chop Challenge, sponsored by Murdick’s Fudge, has been a Vineyard tradition for over 20 years and is finally returning this summer. The race is a 5-mile loop around West Chop, starting at the American Legion Post across the street from the Tisbury School on William Street. A race for the kids begins at 8:45 am. The main race begins at 9 am. For additional details and sign-up information, please visit bit.ly/runthechop. For any other questions, contact Mike McCourt at mike@murdicks.com.

Come to Vineyard Haven to listen to the 12th Annual Ringing of Freedom Bells on Main Street. The bells will sound for two minutes at 2 pm and will be a wonderful addition to the day’s festivities.

Enjoy the long-awaited return of the annual Edgartown Fourth of July parade. The parade will be organized at 3 pm and begins at 5 pm at the intersection of West Tisbury Road and Pinehurst Road. For additional details and inquiries about parade participation, please contact the Edgartown select board’s office at 508-627-6180.

Following the parade are the annual Edgartown Fourth of July fireworks, beginning at dusk. They are an Island tradition and are a spectacular show of vibrant colors and bright lights over the Edgartown Lighthouse and harbor. Returning after a few years, the fireworks show is one of the highlights of the evening. Places from which to watch them include, but are not limited to, Edgartown Harbor and the Edgartown Lighthouse.

For a quieter celebration, the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary will be hosting a Fourth of July Firefly Night. From 8 to 9:30 pm, the evening will be full of activities. Spend the night in the woodlands searching for fireflies and end the evening by the fire with s’mores and stargazing. Email felixneck@massaudubon.org or call 508-627-4850 for more information. Visit bit.ly/felixneck to register.

The Renaissance House annual reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” has traditionally taken place on July 4. Starting in 2020 due to Covid-19, the speech was performed virtually. This summer on Juneteenth weekend, the speech was held at Inkwell Beach for a smaller crowd to help maintain social distancing efforts. The recording of the event is planned to be released online on July 4 on the MVTV YouTube channel.