Grateful for the help of strangers

To the Editor:

I have been coming to this piece of heaven called Martha’s Vineyard since the age of 10 months. I am now 73 and 10 months old. It has always been a joy to be here, and I have enjoyed many activities: Camp Wintucket, swimming, walking on the jetties at Menemsha, deep-sea fishing, working a couple of summers at the MV Hospital as an orderly or just sitting back, relaxing and reading a good book. My favorite activity has always been sailing. My family bought a Super Sailfish in the early 60’s. I have enjoyed this simple craft for decades.

This summer I decided to get the boat out in hopes of teaching my grandchildren the fundamentals and enjoyment of sailing. On Monday June 20th we loaded the boat onto the top of the car and headed for the “bend in the road” at State Beach. However, the 20th being a holiday, that area of the beach was packed. Finally, we found an area not far from the “Big Bridge,” set up the boat and went sailing. While taking my second grandson out for a sail, a gust of wind caught us and capsized us (part of the fun of having a sailfish). The sheet came undone, and the wind was blowing us toward the bridge, out of control. We were caught in the current going under the bridge and were in trouble. We called for help. In a matter of seconds there were a half dozen young men coming to our rescue. They were able to get us away from the rocks by locking arms and saving the boat, myself and, most importantly, my young grandson and getting us to safety. We are so grateful for these fine young men for efforts, heroism and willingness to help us in this time of our desperate need.

One hears of today’s youth not being responsible, lazy and feeling entitled. These young men threw to the wind (figuratively and literally) any hint of selfishness and were willing to help us, even risking their lives and well-being. May the Lord bless them always and the parents that raised them. We are so grateful for these fine youth and future leaders.

William D. Province II

Franklin, Indiana