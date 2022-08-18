SSA’s bad week continues

For the sixth day in a row, the Steamship Authority is having scheduling problems due to a mechanical problem with one of its ferries on the Woods Hole to Vineyard crossings. The MV Nantucket remains out of service after being pulled out of service on Wednesday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Thursday, the SSA canceled several crossings of the Nantucket before finally pulling the plug on all of its crossings at mid-day. Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, told The Times the part needs to be repaired and there’s only one place, in Maine, that does the repairs. The part is being sent to Maine.

It’s unclear when the Nantucket will return to service. In the meantime, the Sankaty, which has a half-day freight schedule, will replace the Nantucket’s runs this afternoon. The Sankaty has limited capacity compared to the Nantucket.

On Friday, the Sankaty will do the Nantucket’s 5:30 am crossing and then will resume its regular schedule.

Beyond that, it’s unclear, Driscoll said, because he’s not sure when the Nantucket will return to service.

All of this comes ahead of a busy weekend on the Island with the Ag Fair and the Oak Bluffs fireworks planned. The weather forecast is also calling for some of the best weather of the summer.

It also follows a week of confusion by the SSA, which sent out incorrect notices to passengers further exacerbating the frustration of customers.

At an SSA board meeting Tuesday, Jim Malkin, Vineyard representative to the board, criticized that flow of information to customers.