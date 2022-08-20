Fireworks pass with flying colors

1 of 15

Each year a new bar is set with the Oak Bluffs fireworks, and the impressive show put on by the town for 2022 more than upheld that standard. Thousands of excited spectators found the best vantage point as the pyrotechnics barge took its place offshore Friday afternoon. Ocean Park was a sea of swirling glow sticks and laughter as the sunlight grew dim. The Vineyard Haven Band played a mix of fun American classics and electrifying popular fare as the evening drew closer to its crescendo. Just as the first small cloud of sparks fell, the crowd was lulled into silence, save for the awe-filled utterances of onlookers.