Old souvenir shop to be demolished

As the famed Flying Horses Carousel gets its new paint job this fall, the abutting souvenir shop will be torn down.

The demolition of the more than 100-year-old Old Variety Store, located at 10 Oak Bluffs Ave., was unanimously approved via special permit by the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals last August.

Oak Bluffs Building Administrator Lee Ann Tavares told The Times in an email that the building department has yet to receive the demo application.

Yet, building owner Joseph Moujabber told The Times that he expects the demolition to be completed by November. Moujabber plans to replace the structure with a commercial building and a second-floor apartment.

According to the Zoning Board of Appeals’ decision, the height of the proposed replacement structure will be around 25 feet, and the building’s footprint “has been reduced and will not encroach onto adjacent property.”

The request by Moujabber to the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals had been referred to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission as a potential Development of Regional Impact (DRI) in June 2021, but ultimately the project was kicked back to the ZBA a few months later.

The demolition request was subsequently reviewed by the town’s Historic District Commission and the Conservation Commission — whose concern regarding wave runup was addressed by a condition placed on the project by the zoning board requiring that “a registered professional engineer must certify in writing that the activity will not cause an increase in wave runup, a deflection or channelization of flood waters, or an increase in the velocity of flow.”

Upon its approval, the project itself was deemed as “not more detrimental to the neighborhood.”