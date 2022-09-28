Up to bats

Martha’s Vineyard is home to several bat species, and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, the Edgartown library will host an evening all about the flying critters. While bats are often portrayed as scary or dangerous, they’re vital to the Island ecosystem. A documentary will be shown illustrating the studies BiodiversityWorks has done on the local bat population, and wildlife biologist Liz Olson will provide an update. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 for more information.