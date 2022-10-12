John Toteanu, 78, of Inverness, Fla., and West Tisbury passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

John was born in 1944 to Lillian and John Toteanu in New York City. He had many jobs over the course of his life. As a young teen, he worked in the diamond district of New York City. Later in life, he was a stock car racer, a mechanic, a fiberglass technician, a fisherman, a marine mechanic, a firefighter at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, a pilot, a chef, a sommelier, a restaurant owner, a carpenter, a house mover, part of a marine salvage crew, a heavy equipment operator, part of an asphalt crew for White Brothers, and a mechanic and foreman at Goodale Construction. John was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the P.A. Club, and the Barnacle Club.

When it came to building or fixing something, there was nothing he could not accomplish given time, tools, and materials. He put those talents to use helping friends and family throughout his life. We mourn for the projects left unfinished.

He was married twice in his life. His son Richard was born to his first wife. After vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, he, like so many, fell in love with Island life and decided to become a resident. It was there that he met his second wife, with whom he had two daughters, Anya and Connie. Later, he spent 20 years with his loving partner, Leslie Fairbairn, reading in hammocks side-by-side, becoming snowbirds with a retirement home in Florida, and exploring yard sales, estate sales, and auctions.

John is survived by his son Richard Toteanu; daughters Connie Toteanu, and Anya Toteanu and her husband Mark Vousboukis; and grandchildren Riley and Aurora Vousboukis. He also leaves behind his beloved companion Sylvia Olejarz, the light who brought happiness back into his final years, as well as her son, Andrew Rogers. John was predeceased by his dear Leslie, his parents Lillian and John, and his sister Paula.

There will be a private celebration of life held on the Vineyard.