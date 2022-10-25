Chilmark: Outermost Inn opens, drop-in knitting, and Mobile Monastery

Katie Carroll is collecting names and addresses of homes that will have a light shining to welcome trick-or-treaters; email her at squidrow@vineyard.net. Halloween evening for local Chilmark kids kicks off from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the porch of the CCC, with goodie bags and photo ops with a great background.

Outermost Inn opens on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 am to 2 pm, lunch served Thursday thru Saturday, Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm. Pathways returns to its gathering space at the Chilmark Tavern beginning in November.

Roberta Kirn and the M.V. Family Chorus welcome all ages to join the Winter Concert and Community Sing: Songs of Peace, Hope, and Light. Six weeks of rehearsals on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 pm at the Milokan Cultural Center greenhouse (94 North Road at Native Earth Teaching Farm) begin Nov. 8 through Dec. 14, with the 21st annual Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18. Contact Roberta with questions at roberta@bewellsing.com.

The Chilmark library’s drop-in Knitting Group meets Tuesdays at 7 pm, all levels welcome. The monthly Tea Club will taste and discuss Kenya Kosabei, a black tea from Kenya, Africa, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 pm. The Writing for Young People Group meets Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 pm; All levels welcome. Don Nitchie returns with three Poetry Drop-Ins on Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, and 16, at 4:30 pm. Selected poems for discussion and inspiration will be emailed beforehand. Email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, get tea, a supplies list, or questions answered. Fall hours: closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm. If you are interested in exhibiting your artwork at the library, please email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings, all other times by appointment. Rebecca says, “Don’t be shy, call 508-645-3304 to set one up.” Women’s circles and craft nights continue every other week. The Mobile Monastery Chautauqua Tour is coming on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a Day of Mindfulness from 1 to 5:30 pm; email chautauqua tour @gmail.com for more info (no registration required).

See “The Fall” before it closes on Nov. 4 at the Featherstone Center for the Arts; open 11 am to 4 pm daily.

Register to vote, last day is Saturday, Oct. 29; apply in person at the Chilmark Town Hall at 401 Middle Road between 9 and 11 am and 3 and 5 pm, or online at sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by mail, see sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleifv/howreg.htm, where you can also check your voter registration status. Early in-person voting available thru Friday, Nov. 4, at the Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road (see hours at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk). Apply to vote by mail by 5 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, here: sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleabsentee/absidx.htm. Apply for an in-person absentee ballot by Monday, Nov. 7, at noon.

The Chilmark General Store hours are now from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday, and Halloween (yes there will be candy for trick-or-treaters) to Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 11 am to 3 pm. Larsen’s is open through Halloween daily, 10 am to 6 pm,. Thanks, Chilmark General Store and Larsen’s Fish Market, for a great season. Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farmstand is now closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 5 pm. Farm Stands at Beetlebung Farm, the Garden Farm (Menemsha Crossing), Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday meetings are at 9 am for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm; bring salad or dessert, and be ready to play Bananagrams.

Island Folk Pottery shop is open Wednesday–Saturday: 11 am to 5 pm, Sundays 2 to 5 pm. The Folk Sculpture Trail is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm through December. More info at islandfolkpottery.com.

Hunting season info available at bit.ly/Mahuntsummary. Remember hunting is illegal on Sundays.

Winter hours at the Menemsha Texaco Station are 8 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.