Whether you’re learning to crochet or are more advanced, the Vineyard Haven library offers an adult class Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 5 pm. Stop by to whip up a couple of granny squares, or start on a more long-term craft like a blanket or scarf. It’s getting colder so you might want to craft a set of fingerless gloves. The event is free, and a great way to keep warm.