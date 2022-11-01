Oak Bluffs voters approve MVRHS funding agreement

1 of 4

Gathered in the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Performing Arts Center Tuesday evening, Oak Bluffs voters approved a full six-article warrant during a special town meeting.

With just enough voters to meet a quorum, Oak Bluffs residents voted in favor, overwhelmingly, for the amended regional funding formula regarding the proposed new high school project.

The adoption of the regional agreement allows the school building committee to get the ball rolling toward securing funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA).

An additional vote, no later than April, will be required to continue the process.

Oak Bluffs is the first town to put the question in front of voters, with the hopes of setting a precedent for the other five towns’ approval.

“We have an opportunity to show leadership,” select board member Brian Packish said. “We came to the table, we negotiated a savings for our community. Ultimately we need to do better, and continue to do better.”

“Part of doing better,” he said, “is getting our kids into a school [where] they can excel, grow, and support our community moving forward.”

Superintendent Richie Smith was just one of the advocates for the approval. Under the amended agreement, Smith reminded voters Oak Bluffs would be responsible for “under 23 percent of the cost” of the project, around 5 percent less than the former agreement.

Packish, who represented the town in the working group charged with coming up with a funding formula that works for all six Island towns, noted the importance of securing the MSBA funds. Doing so, he explained, involves working together with all Vineyard towns.

“If there’s hope for us as an Island,” Packish said, “we ultimately need to do a lot more regional collaboration.”

The article prompted some residents to air concerns on approving the amended agreement, specifically in moving forward without further legal consultation.

Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee member Sherry Countryman reasserted her belief that the town should seek advice from legal counsel before approval of the item, and reminded voters that the decision did not have to be made during Tuesday’s meeting.

Despite an attempt by an Oak Bluffs resident to table the vote to a later date — through a motion that was seconded — few voters agreed; the warrant article was subsequently approved.

Two articles referring to a veterans affordable housing project, initially slated for 518 County Road, were approved, including swapping the project site for a 3.4-acre lot at 50 Belleview Ave. A related warrant article concerning moving forward with the project in order to pursue requests for proposals (RFPs) was also approved by voters.

Oak Bluffs residents voted in favor of establishing a capital stabilization fund to be funded by town’s free cash with the aim of “planning for and addressing the long-term maintenance requirements of town capital assets.” The distribution of said funds would require further vote at special or annual town meetings.

Voters also approved the authorization of $300,000 toward conducting assessments of all town-owned buildings and their existing condition, in order to determine how best to plan and prioritize maintenance, repairs, or renovations over the next couple decades.

The final article, recommended by the finance and advisory board and the harbormaster, referring to a transfer of $35,000 from the waterways account to go toward harbor maintenance and “the replacement of pilings, floats, and moorings,” was also swiftly approved with no contest.