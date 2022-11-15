Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting their 41st annual Felix Neck Fall Festival, titled “All for Nature and Nature for All,” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 am until 2 pm, according to a press release.

Folks will have the opportunity to spend the day at the sanctuary and experience an Island tradition. No admission is required this year thanks to sponsorships from Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, Working Earth Organic Gardening and Landscaping, Care Access, and Martha’s Vineyard Bank. Vineyard visitors and locals alike can celebrate the unique ecological treasures and the strong community spirit of the Island with guided bird watching and bird walks (at 9 am), along with bird call competitions at 12 pm. The festival also includes hayrides, wreath making with materials from Morning Glory Farm, other nature crafts like bird feeders, and Goldie’s Food Truck and the Flying Elbows band will be there to provide food and entertainment,

Also on the day of the event, live animals brought in by Amazing Animal Ambassadors will be there for the public to interact with at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 12:30 pm.

To sign up to volunteer or for more information, call 508-627-4850 or email felixneck@massaudubon.org.