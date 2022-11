Learn to prepare your own pie crusts for the upcoming holiday season. Head chef Brent Turner of Rosewater Market shares his recipe and shows you the process of making your own pie crusts from scratch. You’ll leave with a recipe and the knowledge of how to make them. Pick and choose your fillings throughout the season. The class is held at the Oak Bluffs library, Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 6 pm. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433 to register.