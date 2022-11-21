At a ripe age of 93, our beloved “Bill,” William Harrison Sullivan, passed away bravely on his own terms, comfortably and peacefully, in the late evening at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Nov. 14, 2022. Bill was graced with a quick, agile mind all the way to the end. With much success, he was determined to live on this planet earth as long as possible, and in the comfort of his own home. Unfortunately and eventually, his time on earth came to an end. We are grateful to the VNA and Community Services, which helped him remain at home until the end.

Bill was born on Sept. 6, 1929, the son of Lillian Wallace Sullivan and William Harrison Sullivan. Bill served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1954. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the School of Business Administration at the University of Connecticut.

He was employed most of his life in the field of labor relations. He was director for compensation services with the American Association of Industrial Management, in the state of Connecticut. In his career he did a lot of travel and public speaking, and for this, he had the perfect loud and clear voice.

Bill is survived by sisters Lisa and Lori Katsounakis, and their mom Sylvia Katsounakis. Bill was Sylvia’s very best friend for 40-plus years. We all considered ourselves family. Sometimes in life you can choose your family. There was a close connection that grew amongst us. He will also be greatly missed by George Sourati and Dale Manning, who were also dear friends to Bill. Living on the Island for 16 years, he also will be missed by the many people who became a part of his life. He was a strong, memorable character to all that knew him.

He loved visitors to enjoy good company and conversation. We all will miss his great advice, words of wisdom, and most of all, his company and hearty laugh.

Bill was certainly in the class of a do-gooder, always trying to help others with good advice or a helpful gift. Rest In peace, our dear Bill.

Bill chose to be cremated. There will be a memorial and celebration of his life on his birthday, Sept. 6, 2023. All friends are respectfully invited. Details will be forthcoming.

Memorial donations can be made in his name at woundedwarriorproject.org.