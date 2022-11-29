MVY Radio awards ’Business Diversity Initiative’ grants

MVY Radio has chosen a recipient for the latest round of quarterly “Business Diversity Initiative” grants to support local and area businesses, according to a press release.

The “Business Diversity Initiative” created by MVY Radio offers short underwriting messages to traditionally underserved business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as Black, indigenous, or people of color, along with immigrants, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQ community, the disability community, and veterans.

This round of 15-second underwriting spots has been awarded to Town Farm Tonics, a woman-owned company based in Westport, MA., that specializes in herbal tonics for daily enjoyment. Town Farm Tonics will receive a total of 60 underwriting messages on MVY Radio to be used in the next three months to inform the public about the business and offerings. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1,200 for each grantee. So far, MVY Radio has donated $15,600 worth of airtime toward this initiative.

“Continuing this initiative goes to the heart of what our MVY Radio Equity & Inclusion Action Group was formed to do: highlight and support the people and the work of diverse people in our communities,” said Tristan Israel, MVY Radio board member and co-chair of the action group, in the press release. “This is our fifth round of grants and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVY Radio listenership.”

Applications for the next round of grants have already opened. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grants awarded in early January. Find the application and more information about the program at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.