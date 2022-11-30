Bank’s gift provides a lift

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Foundation’s recent gift of $10,000 designated for the GoGoGrandparent Program will make it possible for this pilot program of the Island-wide Transportation Coalition to continue to offer rides on the Island for aging adults. We appreciate the bank’s continuing support of these vital community programs.

The program, launched in 2021, provides both prescheduled and on-demand car rides for essential and enrichment activities on the Island. Step No. 1: registering for the program with Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard. Step No. 2: placing a telephone call to 855-464-6872, where an operator (available 24 hours a day) logs in the rider’s destination information and passes that information along to the insured Uber or Lyft driver. Drivers must meet strict criteria to participate in the program.

The rides are prepaid by Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (including a tip for the driver). Passengers may bring along someone to help if there are mobility issues, and walkers and foldable wheelchairs can be accommodated.

Since its launch, 200 aging adults have taken advantage of the program, and new participants are welcome.

Thirteen Island organizations, including government agencies, belong to the Transportation Coalition. The Coalition sponsors include the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, as well as Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard.

Cindy Trish, executive director

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard