Up-Island police departments conduct food drive 

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
The up-Island police departments are running a winter food drive to support the Island Food Pantry. — Eunki Seonwoo

The up-Island police departments are collecting food for their winter food drive, happening through February, according to a Facebook post by the West Tisbury Police Department. Nonperishable foods can be dropped at any of the three police stations in West Tisbury, Chilmark, or Aquinnah, and these donations will be given to the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. Community members can give “much-sought-after nonperishable food, pet food, and cleaning products to support those in need this winter,” the post states.

