Abrams announces departure from South Mountain Co.

John Abrams, the CEO and founder of South Mountain Co. and a leader in the push for a Housing Bank on the Vineyard, announced in a blog post that he is leaving the company he helped to establish.

His departure was announced in a blog post he wrote on the South Mountain website.

“Deirdre Bohan, our current COO, will step into the CEO role,” the blog post states. Bohan will be supported in her new role by Ryan Bushey, Newell Isbell Shinn, Siobhan Mullin, and Rob Meyers, the post states. “This remarkably well-aligned team represents nearly 100 years of collective South Mountain service. I will become founder and president emeritus, and for the next two years, continue to serve on the board of directors and work eight hours a week as a consultant.”

“South Mountain is a new company. It’s not the company I birthed and built by the seat of my worn and faded Levis; it’s the company new leadership is guiding to uncharted terrain, using tools, methods, and information barely imaginable a decade or two ago,” Abrams wrote. “This I know: Due to the people in place and the nature of the work ahead, I leave with the company in its best condition ever. After 50 years, that’s as clear to me as a full moon in a cloudless sky.

I am deeply optimistic about the future of this company under new leadership. Not hopeful. Optimistic. They’re different. Optimism is based on sufficient evidence to convince us that things will get better and better, whereas hope is not the conviction that an endeavor will turn out well but the certainty that it makes sense, no matter the outcome. In this case, optimism is appropriate.”

The post goes on to say that the company employs 38 people. In 1987, it became a worker co-op, and now has 18 current owners that “will carry the torch forward” along with the leadership team.

“From the people of this company and its new leadership, I have learned more than I’ve taught and gained more than I’ve given. Now my longtime buck-stops-here responsibilities, oversight of the business, and role as the face of the company have been successfully distributed,” Abrams wrote. “I am certain that our clients, our employees and co-owners, and the various communities we serve are in the best of hands. The future of South Mountain Co. has fully arrived. It could not possibly be brighter.”