Hebrew Center to welcome forestry expert for the ‘New Year of the Trees’

In recognition of this year’s Tu B’Shevat, a forum hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Sunday, Feb. 5 will feature the executive director of the New England Forestry Foundation, Bob Perschel.

Also known as the New Year of the Trees, Tu B’Shevat serves as one of the “new years” in the Jewish tradition. Over time, the holiday has become associated with the planting of trees, akin to a Jewish Earth Day.

In observance of Tu B’Shevat, Perschel, who is also a Chilmark resident, will talk about a new forest restoration initiative which seeks to reduce a substantial percentage of the regional climate mitigation needs through enhanced forest management, a press release issued by the Hebrew Center states.

Under Perschel’s leadership, at the end of last year, the New England Forestry Foundation (NEFF) was able to secure a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to help pilot and expand the initiative.

Perschel’s presentation, “The 30% Climate Solution: Forest conservation and management in New England,” will take place on Zoom only at 11 am on Sunday. Registration is required. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center at 508-693-0745.