Public hearing continues for Southern Tier project

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission continued its public hearing Thursday night on the proposed affordable housing project Southern Tier.

Located at 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the Southern Tier development will neighbor both residential and public/community areas, including the YMCA, Ice Arena, and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School; the one, two, and three-bedroom Southern Tier units will be available to renters with incomes between 30 percent and 110 percent area median income (AMI).

The development will feature rooftop solar generation, electric vehicle charging stations, 68 parking spaces, and an advanced nitrogen-removing septic system.

Much of the specifications for the proposed development, which has been brought to the commission by developers Affirmative Investments and Island Housing Trust, mirrors that of the recently MVC-approved Meshacket Commons project slated for Edgartown.

A second phase of the project calls for construction of additional multi-family units on an adjacent 24-acre parcel made available by the passing of the “donut hole” land swap legislation last year.

The development will be attached to an access road off of Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road that will loop around through the property. Developers noted that there could be a potential extension to the access road, contingent on the future approval of the second phase of the project.

Unlike Meshacket, located on 36 Meshacket Road, and slated to consist of 40 affordable housing units (36 rentals, four for ownership), the Southern Tier project will feature 45 units on the 7.8-acre property. That currently undeveloped property sits south of the Southern Woodland District of Critical Planning Concern (DCPC), much of it needing to be preserved, per MVC’s open space policy.

“I’m a bit concerned that the worthy goals of a sense of community and quality of life are at the expense of habitat that is clearly a priority,” said commissioner Jeff Agnoli, “we should be thinking more in terms of density.”

“Working people elsewhere live in buildings that are closer together that are much more practically laid out,” he said, “rather than the sprawl that we’re seeing here.”

He said the same goes for Meshacket Commons, which is planned to be less dense than Southern Tier, with 36 housing units on 8.5 acres.

“These are aesthetically pleasing but it’s at the expense of abutters and priority habitat,” Agnoli said. He urged consideration of increased “density that achieves the same ends.”

Commissioner Brian Smith agreed.

The project also calls for a community building, which, at their last meeting, some commissioners argued was unnecessary, as it takes away space for potential housing units.

“Our goal in this entire design is to create a sense of community,” noted Craig Nicholson, of Affordable Investments.

Commissioner Trip Barnes said that the project proposal shows “a lot of wasted space,” and that the community building simply takes away from much needed housing.

“This business about ‘oh, community’ — Martha’s Vineyard is a community,” commissioner Trip Barnes said, “you’re surrounded by community.” Southern Tier won’t be able to serve enough people, he said. “We should be looking at [developing] an apartment building, or two.”

Some other concerns were raised Thursday about the location of the access road, which is slated for the southern edge of the property from Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road.

Commissioner Linda Sibley said she’s weary of “putting that amount of traffic next to a residential area,” noting that an alternative could be putting it next to existing public use buildings.

A letter written to the commission from a group of abutters also took issue with the location of the access road, particularly in consideration of the potential road extension.

“The proposed access road unfairly impairs our rights as adjacent landowners,” the letter stated. The group suggested a relocation of the road which would cut into the Southern Tier property away from the existing residential area, and proposed a shift of the development further west, closer to the Ice Area, allowing for more space in between their properties and Southern Tier.

Commission chair Joan Malkin agreed, and asked if that shift would be possible.

Nicholson noted possible impacts to the protected green space if the development were to be moved, but said project representatives would take into consideration the concept, and discuss it at the next MVC Land Use Planning committee meeting.

The commission subsequently voted in favor of holding a “mid-hearing” with the Land Use Planning Committee on Feb. 6 to go over some of the concerns raised Thursday. The written record on the project will be open until Thursday, Jan. 30.

In other business, the commission unanimously approved its proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. Due to an increased number of legal challenges, the commission’s FY2024 budget calls for a 24.5 percent increase from the previous year — $1.36 million to $1.69 million.

The whole budget, and the $344,059 difference, will be split among the six towns and voted upon at town meetings in the spring.