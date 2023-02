Everyone is invited for a fun night out at the Harbor View Hotel on North Water Street in Edgartown on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 pm for dancing, food, and drinks. Music by DJ Smooth B, and silent auction too. The event will benefit the Vineyard Montessori School. Tickets can be purchased at vineyardmontessori.com/bignightout. If you can’t attend and still want to donate, visit vineyardmontessori.com/giving.