Vaccine clinics scheduled for school vacation

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in Vineyard Haven over school vacation week, both offering $75 gift cards.

The clinics will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 24, both from noon to 4 pm at Martha’s Vineyard Sexual and Reproductive Health at 517 State Road in Vineyard Haven.

The clinics are part of the state’s Get Boosted program, which is administering vaccines across the state this upcoming week. Any Massachusetts resident ages 6 months and older who gets vaccinated with a first dose, second dose, or booster will get a $75 gift card to local retailers such as grocery stores.

No identification will be required.

A release from the Massachusetts department of public health states that staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. While vaccine protection goes down over time, boosters keep you protected. Boosters also help keep you safe from serious COVID-19 even if you’ve already had it.