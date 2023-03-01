Academic honors

Dean’s list

Tenley Brooks of Vineyard Haven, at Emerson College.

Junior Dos Santos of Vineyard Haven, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Ruby Remington Suman of Aquinnah, at UMass Amherst.

Silas Benjamin Abrams of Chilmark, at UMass Amherst.

Owen M Amodio of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Molly Rose Baldino of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Madeline Chronister of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Brett Roland Daley of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Michael Gordon Wallace of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Owen Winters Atkins of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.

Henry Maverick Barnes of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Ella Rose Buchert of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Tatum Parr Carreiro of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Alexandra P. Look of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Michael Brian Metcalf of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Matthew Perzanowski of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Owen Porterfield of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Sayre Irwin Powell of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Jacob Ryan Shapiro of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Violet Elizabeth Southwick of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Ian J. Tripp of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Bella Marie Giordano of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.

Vitor Henrique Lage of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.

John Rembrandt Steele of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.

Oak Bluffs School first semester honor roll

Grade 8, high honors: Addison Blake, Jacoby Light, Isaac Pereira, Tessa Schulz, Hydee Turner.

Grade 8, honors: Audrey Atkins, Chandler Blau, Eliza Belle Carestia, Angus Coogan, Caroline Cotton, Abigail Geary, Nicole Haley, Benjamin Kokoszka, Lillian McEvoy, Maximus Metell, Ava Mikos, Kelly Pacheco, Maximus Pecararo, Kimberly Peres, Mackenzie Picco Flanders Heyman Tuminaro, Lara Sedlier, Lauren Sedlier.

Grade 7, high honors: Jason Alton, Charlotte Cramer, Madison Curelli, Victor Da Silva, Suzannah Dias, Sofia Fisher, Zoe Higgins, Charles Sebastian, Jack Sherman, Alicia Rose Silva, Hannah Wansiewicz.

Grade 7, honors: Olivia Brown, Colby D’Arcy, Stella DeBettencourt, Jacob Gatchell, Ryan Heidt, Rory Lakis, Bernardo Mariano, Mackenna Metell, Liam O’Donnell, Divya Randolph, Avery Riedell, Alexandra Royal, Logan Schaefer, Alice Smith, Grace Voshell.

Grade 6, high honors: Filip Alberghini, Aurora Christensen, Avery Conley, Adriana Curelli, Lucy Doyle, Larah Felicio, Ondine Hitchen, Joseph Holland, Josephine Johns, Ava Laird, Elise Laird, Laney Light, Matheus Mandelli, Ryah Perry, Scarlet Rogers, Matthew Ruley, Milo Shaw, Lucy Tawa, Payton Tennant, Kira Timmons, Kittel Wilson.

Grade 6, honors: Rory Carestia, Adrian Carreno-Vogt, Valentina Carvalho, Alaina deBettencourt, Murilo Freitas, Silas Gibson, Dylan Hitchen, William Holway, Abraao Lopes, Finnegan McDonald, Sydney Medeiros, Felix Milne, Otho Nunes, Benjamin Parker, Anthony Silva, Lukas Smith, Collin Stapleton, Liam Taus, Nayelli Vieira, Violet Werther.

Grade 5, high honors: Tyler Alton, Hannah Buckley, Anderson Cramer, Devyn D’Arcy, Anthony Fuller, Mateo Lynch, Sophia Pio, Alex Wilson.

Grade 5, honors: Elwood Albiston, Milena Alves, Thalisson Baessa, Gabriela Barros, Addison Blake, Hiago Braga, Jackson Callahan, Isabela Chaves, Macallen Cummings, Leticia De Oliveira, Ana Clara de Paulo, Ana Sofia Dos Santos, Sebastian Garcia Ortiz, Isla Gregory, Lukes Marcelino, Brycen Millen, Miguel O’Brien, Jacob O’Donnell, Clarah Paiva, Jocelyn Smyth, Kelley Talbot.