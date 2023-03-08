Meat Ball returns to the Ag Hall

1 of 6

Brighten up your March with a trip to the seventh annual Meat Ball at the Ag Hall on Saturday, March 11, from 5:30 to 10 pm.

Enjoy a buffet dinner of Island-raised meat prepared by Everett Whiting and Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, and dance to music by the PickPocket Bluegrass Band. Good for the whole family — all ages are welcome.

Bring your own place settings and beverages. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and food service begins at 6 pm. Organizers will serve food until it runs out, and vegetarian options are available. Tickets are $25 for Ag Society members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for 6- to 12-year-olds. Kids age 5 and under are admitted free.

Make sure to confirm you are a 2023 or lifetime Ag Society member if you are purchasing tickets at the member rate; 2023 memberships began on Jan. 1, 2023, and memberships purchased before the 2022 Ag Fair are 2022 memberships. Only 2023 and lifetime members qualify for the discounted membership rate.

This event sells out quickly. Preregister your spot at the Meat Ball by going to the Ag Society website: marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/shop/p/meat-ball-tickets.