Elizabeth Ann Requena

Elizabeth Ann (Berninger) Requena, 71, of Wilmington, formerly a longtime resident of Oak Bluffs, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2023.

Elizabeth was born on Feb. 25, 1952, in the Bronx, N.Y. She was the cherished daughter of John and Barbara (Walter) Berninger. Elizabeth was raised and educated in New York, and was a graduate of Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, N.Y., with the class of 1970.

Elizabeth went on to continue her education at Long Island University, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in sociology and anthropology. Elizabeth carried her thirst for knowledge throughout her life; she was an avid reader, and was fascinated with History, archeology and her family genealogy.

Elizabeth married and settled in New York where she started a family; in 1979 she relocated her family to Martha’s Vineyard. Elizabeth’s family was her priority; she was a devoted and loving Mom to her children, and treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. As a family, they enjoyed countless holidays, celebrations, and family vacations together, making many wonderful memories throughout the years.

Elizabeth was no stranger to hard work in order to provide for her family. The job she found most fulfilling was her position as a teller for the Bank of Martha’s Vineyard. Elizabeth knew most of her customers personally, and enjoyed her relationships with her co-workers. Elizabeth was devoted to her job; she was trustworthy and punctual, attributes that made her a great asset to the bank. When Elizabeth retired from banking, she took a position volunteering at the Vineyard Haven Thrift Store, where she enjoyed meeting new people and helping customers to find “their treasures” on the Vineyard.

In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoyed going for long walks with her beloved dog, Gypsi. She loved the ocean, and spent countless hours at the beach.

She enjoyed collecting antiques, and constructing puzzles, the more challenging the better. She looked forward to visits from family and friends. As her health declined, Elizabeth moved to Wilmington in 2019 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Elizabeth will be fondly remembered as an independent woman with a quiet demeanor and a heart of gold. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and she will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elizabeth was the devoted mother of Kimberely Lovell and her husband William of Wilmington, Ralph Requena Jr. of Alexandria, La., and Jeremy Berninger and his wife Jennifer of Bradford. She was the loving Nana of Caroline Requena, Connor Lovell, Molly Lovell, Scarlet Berninger, and Rowan Berninger; and the dear sister of Susan Pillard of Texas, the late John Berninger, Thomas Berninger of Oak Bluffs, and Joanne Lapierre and her husband Rick of Vermont. She was the special aunt of Michael Berninger of Edgartown; and is survived by her nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends gathered for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Wilmington on April 1.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elizabeth’s memory to the Red Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 600, Edgartown, MA 02539, or online at theredstockingfund.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home in Wilmington. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit its website, nicholsfuneralhome.com.