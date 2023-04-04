Oak Bluffs moves up last call

In a split decision Tuesday evening, the Oak Bluffs select board approved moving up the town’s last call at bars to 12:30 am — with a 1 am closing time — to go into effect in October.

The current last call in Oak Bluffs is 1 am, with a 1:30 am closing time.

Tuesday’s decision follows numerous, lengthy discussions among the select board and local stakeholders, many of whom argued against the proposed change, citing concerns about how it would affect business owners and their staff.

The town introduced the proposal to move up last call earlier this year, in its effort to update the town’s alcohol policy, and to abide by recommendations by the Oak Bluffs Police Department, who favored an earlier closer time that would align with Edgartown.

At their Tuesday meeting, select board members approved the change in a 3-2 vote, with select board members Emma Green-Beach, Gail Barmakian, and Jason Balboni in support, and outgoing board members Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish opposed.